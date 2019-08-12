Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) PT Set at $3.00 by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI set a $3.00 price objective on Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on QES. ValuEngine raised shares of Quintana Energy Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Quintana Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Quintana Energy Services from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Shares of QES stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.57. 1,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,797. Quintana Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $8.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $56.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.92.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Quintana Energy Services stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,484 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.00% of Quintana Energy Services worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Quintana Energy Services Company Profile

Quintana Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in conventional and unconventional plays in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Directional Drilling, Pressure Pumping, Pressure Control, and Wireline.

