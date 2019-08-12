RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Short Interest Update

RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 767,600 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the June 30th total of 1,011,700 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 246,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

NASDAQ RDNT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.02. 305,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,786. RadNet has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $16.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.34. The stock has a market cap of $753.20 million, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). RadNet had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $289.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. RadNet’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that RadNet will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John V. Crues sold 20,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $263,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 524,097 shares in the company, valued at $6,891,875.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael N. Murdock sold 21,667 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $286,654.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,607.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,667 shares of company stock worth $811,454. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in RadNet in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in RadNet in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in RadNet in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in RadNet in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in RadNet by 485.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares in the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

