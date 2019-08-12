Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $92.67

Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $92.67 and last traded at $92.80, with a volume of 2283 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.72.

RL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $128.00 target price on Ralph Lauren and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. OTR Global upgraded Ralph Lauren to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price (down from $155.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.11.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ralph Lauren news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $7,260,656.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 428,568 shares of company stock valued at $46,648,913. Insiders own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 116,210 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,070,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter worth about $18,361,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 173,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,561,000 after purchasing an additional 39,152 shares in the last quarter. 65.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

