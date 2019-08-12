Raymond James Reaffirms Buy Rating for Cornerstone Progressive Return Fund (NYSEMKT:CFP)

Cornerstone Progressive Return Fund (NYSEMKT:CFP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock.

Separately, CIBC upgraded shares of Cornerstone Progressive Return Fund from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Get Cornerstone Progressive Return Fund alerts:

Cornerstone Progressive Return Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Progressive Return Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide total return. The Fund invests primarily all of its assets in equity securities of the United States issuers, non- United States issuers whose securities trade on the United States securities exchange or over the counter or as American depositary receipts (ADRs) or other forms of depositary receipts, such as international depositary receipts (IDRs), which trade in the United States, closed-end investment companies and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Progressive Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Progressive Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.