Raymond James Reiterates “C$37.00” Price Target for Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO)

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) received a C$37.00 price objective from stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on IMO. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. GMP Securities lowered their target price on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. CIBC lowered their target price on Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$41.62.

Shares of IMO stock traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$33.11. 621,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,247. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of C$32.44 and a 1-year high of C$44.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.62, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

