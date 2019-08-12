Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Position Lessened by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,610 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $9,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTN. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon during the first quarter worth $25,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon during the first quarter worth $26,000. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in Raytheon during the first quarter worth $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Raytheon by 148.6% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management increased its position in Raytheon by 670.8% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTN traded down $3.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $183.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.79. Raytheon has a fifty-two week low of $144.27 and a fifty-two week high of $210.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.9425 dividend. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Raytheon’s payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

In related news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,773,463.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 8,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,514,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,397,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on RTN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Raytheon from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $265.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.80.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

