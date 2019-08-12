Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) PT Set at $7.00 by Compass Point

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) has been given a $7.00 price target by investment analysts at Compass Point in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Realogy from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Realogy in a report on Sunday. Stephens downgraded Realogy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.29.

Realogy stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.02. 2,970,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,336,006. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.70. Realogy has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $21.87.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Realogy had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Realogy will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLGY. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Realogy by 21,411.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Realogy in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Realogy by 1,373.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Realogy in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Realogy in the second quarter worth about $83,000.

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

