Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for iRobot (IRBT)

iRobot (NASDAQ: IRBT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/9/2019 – iRobot was given a new $83.00 price target on by analysts at Sidoti. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/26/2019 – iRobot was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/26/2019 – iRobot was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/25/2019 – iRobot had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Dougherty & Co.

7/25/2019 – iRobot had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $114.00 to $75.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/25/2019 – iRobot had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

7/24/2019 – iRobot had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $96.00 to $75.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/17/2019 – iRobot had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We view this increase as a sign iRobot volumes are growing nicely. Ecovacs ranks about 500 v. about the same last year in iOS, and 60 in Android v. 55 last year. Shark ranks about 400 in iOS in US.””

7/3/2019 – iRobot was given a new $95.00 price target on by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/26/2019 – iRobot was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of iRobot have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company anticipates that investments for innovation and increasing international businesses will aid its top line. Strong demand for innovative home-robotic products (like Roomba e5 and i7/i7+ Roomba), marketing programs and expansion of manufacturing capabilities outside China will be beneficial for the company in the quarters ahead. For 2019, revenues are anticipated to be $1.28-$1.31 billion, suggesting year-over-year growth of 17-20%. Earnings are expected to be $3.15-$3.40, up from $3.00-$3.25 projected earlier. However, costs associated with product promotion and investments to diversify supply chain remain a concern for the company's margins. Moreover, tariffs imposition on China imports might put additional pressure on iRobot.”

IRBT traded down $2.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,051,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,014. iRobot Co. has a twelve month low of $64.52 and a twelve month high of $132.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.53.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.22. iRobot had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $260.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total value of $1,000,086.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,034,181.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew Miller sold 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total value of $80,749.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,882.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,693 shares of company stock worth $2,156,268. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRobot in the first quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 85.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of iRobot in the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRobot in the first quarter worth $202,000. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

