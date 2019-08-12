Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Given a $20.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer set a $20.00 price objective on Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on REPH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Recro Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Recro Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.30.

NASDAQ REPH traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $10.99. 146,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,246. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98. The company has a market cap of $239.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of -0.27. Recro Pharma has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $11.64.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $31.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.06 million. Recro Pharma had a negative net margin of 64.26% and a negative return on equity of 472.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Recro Pharma will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Recro Pharma news, Director Arnaud Ajdler bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,875 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

About Recro Pharma

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

