Reik & CO. LLC Purchases 215 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Reik & CO. LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.5% of Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 71.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 239.8% in the fourth quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. 62.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.15.

NYSE PG traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.10. 1,655,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,928,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.45. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $78.49 and a fifty-two week high of $121.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.02.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

In other news, insider Ioannis Skoufalos sold 20,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $2,214,783.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,196 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,069.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 25,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total value of $2,720,421.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 181,623 shares of company stock valued at $20,371,930. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

