Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Replimune Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wedbush began coverage on Replimune Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Chardan Capital began coverage on Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Replimune Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.14.

Replimune Group stock traded down $0.47 on Monday, reaching $10.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 14.26 and a current ratio of 14.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.02 million and a P/E ratio of -7.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.90. Replimune Group has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $23.55.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.20. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Replimune Group will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the first quarter worth $174,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 211.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 15,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 6,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

