Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)

8/10/2019 – SeaWorld Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

8/6/2019 – SeaWorld Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

8/2/2019 – SeaWorld Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

7/25/2019 – SeaWorld Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

7/8/2019 – SeaWorld Entertainment was given a new $36.00 price target on by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/21/2019 – SeaWorld Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $31.00.

SEAS traded down $1.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.53. 67,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675,517. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.31. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $34.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 45.30%. The company had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alliance Group Ltd Pacific sold 18,829,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $502,945,934.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 367,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,471,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signition LP grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signition LP now owns 55,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

