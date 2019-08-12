Resource Management LLC Has $965,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Resource Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 891 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 204.8% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. 33.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James set a $1,360.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Macquarie set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,189.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,371.05.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $10.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,178.16. 20,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,765. The firm has a market cap of $836.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,149.24. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $977.66 and a 1-year high of $1,296.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

