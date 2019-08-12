Reviewing SMARTONE TELECO/S (OTCMKTS:STTFY) and BCE (OTCMKTS:BCE)

SMARTONE TELECO/S (OTCMKTS:STTFY) and BCE (NYSE:BCE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.7% of BCE shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of BCE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SMARTONE TELECO/S and BCE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMARTONE TELECO/S $1.28 billion 0.83 $78.62 million N/A N/A BCE $18.11 billion 2.31 $2.26 billion $2.71 17.18

BCE has higher revenue and earnings than SMARTONE TELECO/S.

Risk and Volatility

SMARTONE TELECO/S has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BCE has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SMARTONE TELECO/S and BCE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMARTONE TELECO/S N/A N/A N/A BCE 12.51% 19.15% 5.45%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SMARTONE TELECO/S and BCE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMARTONE TELECO/S 0 0 0 0 N/A BCE 0 7 4 0 2.36

BCE has a consensus price target of $56.28, indicating a potential upside of 21.55%. Given BCE’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BCE is more favorable than SMARTONE TELECO/S.

Dividends

SMARTONE TELECO/S pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. BCE pays an annual dividend of $2.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. BCE pays out 87.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. BCE has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. BCE is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

BCE beats SMARTONE TELECO/S on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SMARTONE TELECO/S

SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile telecommunication services in Hong Kong and Macau. The company offers voice, multimedia, and mobile and fixed fiber broadband services for the consumer and corporate markets. It is also involved in the sale of handsets and accessories; issuance of guaranteed notes; and provision of customer support and telemarketing services. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong. SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited.

About BCE

BCE Inc., a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services. It also provides various 4G LTE and LTE-A smartphones and tablets, mobile Internet hubs and sticks, and mobile Wi-Fi devices, as well as smartwatches, Bell connected cars, trackers, smart homes, lifestyle products, and virtual reality products. The Bell Wireline segment provides data, including Internet access and Internet protocol television; and local telephone, long distance, and other communications services and products. It also provides home security, monitoring, and automation services; and satellite TV and connectivity services. In addition, this segment offers local exchange carrier and telecommunications services; sells wireline-related products; and buys and sells local telephone, long distance, data, and other services from or to resellers, and other carriers. The Bell Media segment provides conventional TV, specialty TV, pay TV, and streaming services; and digital media, radio broadcasting, out-of-home advertising services, sports and other event production, and broadcasting services. It owns and operates approximately 30 conventional TV stations; 33 specialty and Pay TV channels; 3 direct-to-consumer streaming services; 109 licensed radio stations; and 200 Websites and approximately 30 apps. The company was formerly known as Bell Canada Enterprises Inc. BCE Inc. was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Verdun, Canada.

