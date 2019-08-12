Reviewing UMeWorld (OTCMKTS:UMEWF) & AppFolio (OTCMKTS:APPF)

UMeWorld (OTCMKTS:UMEWF) and AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get UMeWorld alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for UMeWorld and AppFolio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UMeWorld 0 0 0 0 N/A AppFolio 2 1 1 0 1.75

AppFolio has a consensus target price of $87.03, suggesting a potential downside of 8.22%. Given AppFolio’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AppFolio is more favorable than UMeWorld.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares UMeWorld and AppFolio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMeWorld $10,000.00 731.64 -$1.32 million N/A N/A AppFolio $190.07 million 16.98 $19.97 million $0.56 169.34

AppFolio has higher revenue and earnings than UMeWorld.

Volatility and Risk

UMeWorld has a beta of -1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 221% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppFolio has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.1% of AppFolio shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of UMeWorld shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.5% of AppFolio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares UMeWorld and AppFolio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMeWorld N/A N/A N/A AppFolio 15.85% 33.91% 18.98%

Summary

AppFolio beats UMeWorld on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

UMeWorld Company Profile

UMeWorld Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the . It is an educational technology company, which engages in digital media and digital education businesses. Its products include UMFun, UMTang, UEXiao, and 17Speech. The company was founded by Michael M. Lee on August 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc. provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications. The company also provides MyCase, a legal practice and case management solution that provides managing calendars, contacts and documents, time tracking, billing and collections, and communicating with clients and sharing sensitive and privileged materials for solo practitioners and small law firms. In addition, it offers Value+ services, such as its Website design, electronic payment services, tenant screening, insurance, contact center, premium leads, and tenant debt collections services. As of December 31, 2017, the company served 11,708 property manager customers; and 9,349 solo practitioners and small law firms. AppFolio, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for UMeWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMeWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.