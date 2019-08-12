Revive Therapeutics (CVE:RVV) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Revive Therapeutics Ltd (CVE:RVV)’s share price traded down 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, 95,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 2% from the average session volume of 93,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a market cap of $4.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08.

Revive Therapeutics Company Profile (CVE:RVV)

Revive Therapeutics Ltd. develops and commercializes cannabinoid-based products in Canada. The company develops REV-002, a bucillamine that has completed Phase II-A clinical studies for the treatment of acute gout flares. Its product pipeline also includes REV-004, a bucillamine for the treatment of cystinurial.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Revive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.