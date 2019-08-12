Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RVLT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RVLT) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 979,700 shares, a decrease of 46.0% from the June 30th total of 1,815,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 8.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ RVLT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.35. 154,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,188. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34. Revolution Lighting Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $3.17.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Revolution Lighting Technologies stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RVLT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 64,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.29% of Revolution Lighting Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolution Lighting Technologies Company Profile

Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells light-emitting diode (LED) lighting solutions focusing on the industrial, commercial, and government markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers interior and exterior LED lamps and fixtures, including signage and control systems.

