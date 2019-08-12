Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Robert W. Baird

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $34.50 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

NYSE:RBA traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.93. 354,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,389. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of $30.76 and a 12-month high of $38.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.89.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $393.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

