River Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

River Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mylan were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in Mylan by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mylan by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Mylan by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 52,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mylan by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its holdings in Mylan by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert J. Coury purchased 49,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,171.54. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 947,194 shares in the company, valued at $19,000,711.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Mark purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.97 per share, with a total value of $83,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,880. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mylan from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup set a $26.00 price target on Mylan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded Mylan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Mylan from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Mylan in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

NASDAQ MYL traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.38. The company had a trading volume of 158,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,549,847. Mylan NV has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $39.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.03.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Mylan had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mylan NV will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

