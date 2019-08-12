River Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $249,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,554,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,585,000 after purchasing an additional 115,780 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,249,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,855,000 after acquiring an additional 137,850 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 942,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,672,000 after acquiring an additional 39,467 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 723,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 695,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,253,000 after acquiring an additional 20,885 shares during the last quarter.

VB traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $151.99. 2,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,788. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.75. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $123.80 and a 1 year high of $166.03.

