Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.14 Million in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,000. MCCORMICK & CO /SH makes up 2.1% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Fundsmith LLP raised its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 93.6% in the first quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 5,204,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515,590 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 16,307.6% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 552,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,212,000 after purchasing an additional 548,752 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 62.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,352,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,669,000 after purchasing an additional 520,816 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 83.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 612,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,284,000 after purchasing an additional 278,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,738,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,593,000 after purchasing an additional 275,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

MKC has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group set a $155.00 target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.67.

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $164.81. 28,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,887. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.79. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 52-week low of $119.00 and a 52-week high of $164.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.50.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 12.73%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is 45.88%.

In other news, VP Nneka Louise Rimmer sold 2,070 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total value of $318,821.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,310.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 3,865 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total value of $596,408.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,733,304.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,874. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

