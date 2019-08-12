Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Purchases 469 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF comprises 1.2% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 70.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 895,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,796,000 after purchasing an additional 371,148 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 880,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,541,000 after acquiring an additional 22,383 shares in the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,353,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 400,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,901,000 after acquiring an additional 21,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 359,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,760,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157 shares in the last quarter.

CWB traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.33. 17,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,329. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.29. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $45.13 and a 1 year high of $54.53.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

