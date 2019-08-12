Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 15,057 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,978 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,772 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 64.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 49,561 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $6,938,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $288,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,423 shares of company stock worth $22,284,125 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $137.34. 1,916,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,583,727. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.69. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $147.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 24.86%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.61.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

