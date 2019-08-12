Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Acquires 1,233 Shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $3,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AOS. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 493,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,270,000 after acquiring an additional 147,572 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 473,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,325,000 after buying an additional 56,085 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 183,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,658,000 after buying an additional 11,204 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 383,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,081,000 after buying an additional 21,527 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,083,000 after buying an additional 126,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

AOS traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,524,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,357. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.54. A. O. Smith Corp has a one year low of $40.34 and a one year high of $61.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.29 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AOS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.98 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

