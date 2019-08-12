Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Sells 23,495 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA lessened its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 57.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,495 shares during the period. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Celanese by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 937,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,386,000 after buying an additional 171,049 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,823,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,756,000 after purchasing an additional 694,491 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at $764,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 39,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CE traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.57. 690,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,586. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.42. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $82.91 and a 12 month high of $119.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.02. Celanese had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 38.56%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.55%.

CE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.87.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

