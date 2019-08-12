Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Takes Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 673.7% in the 1st quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 368.6% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 164 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $165.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,924,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,556,671. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $128.08 and a 1-year high of $180.54.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 44.50%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Union Pacific to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James set a $197.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.62.

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $174.06 per share, with a total value of $870,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $1,551,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,093,537.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

