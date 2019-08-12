Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Trims Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA reduced its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 2.3% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 5,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,818,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $386,814,000 after purchasing an additional 35,509 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,450,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $333,476,000 after purchasing an additional 244,334 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,373,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $433,105,000 after purchasing an additional 216,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 13,025.0% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 40.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $159.09. The company had a trading volume of 12,838,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,112,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $412.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.17. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $129.77 and a fifty-two week high of $195.72.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty retailer reported $8.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $7.82. The company had revenue of $93.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.68 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 23.17%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Loop Capital started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie set a $226.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.48.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

