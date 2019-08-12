Roth Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Asure Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Asure Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ASUR opened at $6.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.09 million, a PE ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.77. Asure Software has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $24.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.64 million. Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. Equities analysts forecast that Asure Software will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 28.5% in the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 23,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 6,418 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 16,846 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Asure Software in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 34,163 shares during the last quarter. 52.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. Its product line includes AsureSpace workspace management solutions that enable organizations to optimize their real estate investment, and create a digital workspace that empowers mobile and virtual employees; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize their workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

