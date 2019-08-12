Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) a $130.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Argus started coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Cowen set a $125.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.92.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.71. The company had a trading volume of 511,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,703. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1 year low of $100.05 and a 1 year high of $125.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.41.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.48). The business had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.48 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edward F. Sham sold 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,390,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,036. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 3.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,123,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,672,000 after purchasing an additional 122,913 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,892,000 after acquiring an additional 217,995 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,113,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,715,000 after acquiring an additional 11,115 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,101,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,031,000 after acquiring an additional 28,360 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,546,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,938,000 after acquiring an additional 89,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.