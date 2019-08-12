Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) a $7.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price target on Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Endologix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Endologix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Endologix stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,606. The company has a market capitalization of $112.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.12. Endologix has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $30.10.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $36.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 million. Endologix had a negative net margin of 60.32% and a negative return on equity of 154.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that Endologix will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Endologix during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Endologix by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 33,044 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Endologix in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Endologix by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 249,082 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 110,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Endologix in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system.

