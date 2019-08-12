Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) a $10.00 Price Target

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) has been assigned a $10.00 target price by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 244.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RYAM. Sidoti downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Rayonier Advanced Materials to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

NYSE RYAM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,809. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $22.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.39. The company has a market capitalization of $148.05 million, a P/E ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.17). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $488.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Rayonier Advanced Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 248.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

