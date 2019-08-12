Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $24.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $34.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WMGI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Wright Medical Group in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $34.00 target price on shares of Wright Medical Group and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Wright Medical Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Wright Medical Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.08.

WMGI stock opened at $21.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Wright Medical Group has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $32.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.72.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical device company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $229.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.04 million. Wright Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wright Medical Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kevin D. Cordell sold 2,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $81,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie Andrews sold 1,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $44,350.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,626 shares of company stock worth $389,339. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 78.6% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,777 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group during the second quarter valued at about $118,000.

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

