Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Top Pick” Rating for Cineworld Group (LON:CINE)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their top pick rating on shares of Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) in a report released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.64) target price on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 377.10 ($4.93).

Shares of Cineworld Group stock opened at GBX 242.40 ($3.17) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.82. Cineworld Group has a 52 week low of GBX 233.90 ($3.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 325.40 ($4.25). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 252.45.

In related news, insider Scott Rosenblum acquired 15,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 312 ($4.08) per share, for a total transaction of £48,718.80 ($63,659.74). Also, insider Arni Samuelsson acquired 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 305 ($3.99) per share, for a total transaction of £28,975 ($37,860.97).

About Cineworld Group

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in cinema property leasing and screen advertising activities, as well as ticket booking, film distribution, finance, and software development operations. The company operates its cinema sites under the Cineworld Cinemas, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

