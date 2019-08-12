Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates $4.00 Price Target for Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA)

Royal Bank of Canada set a $4.00 price target on Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Nomura reduced their price objective on Exela Technologies from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Exela Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exela Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.85.

Get Exela Technologies alerts:

Exela Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.26. 619,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.36. Exela Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $7.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.28.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $390.16 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exela Technologies will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exela Technologies news, CFO James Reynolds acquired 247,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $408,589.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ex-Sigma 2 Llc sold 13,234,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $21,837,499.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XELA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 216,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 114,401 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 94,845 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 541,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 64,868 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,428,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,447,000 after acquiring an additional 52,284 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 41,216 shares during the period. 43.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Exela Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exela Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.