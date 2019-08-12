Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $57.64. Royal Dutch Shell shares last traded at $57.33, with a volume of 302,148 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RDS.A shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.799 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.02%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile (NYSE:RDS.A)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

