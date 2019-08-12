Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RGLD. CIBC cut Royal Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut Royal Gold to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Shares of RGLD traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,939. Royal Gold has a 1-year low of $70.16 and a 1-year high of $131.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 88.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 73.10%.

In related news, CEO Tony A. Jensen sold 31,936 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total transaction of $2,989,848.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony A. Jensen sold 38,821 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.42, for a total value of $3,587,836.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,423 shares of company stock valued at $8,138,746. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 375.0% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 762.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

