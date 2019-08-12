Royal Gold’s (RGLD) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their hold rating on shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) in a research note released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Royal Gold from $112.50 to $117.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Royal Gold from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays lowered Royal Gold from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Royal Gold from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Gold has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.94.

NASDAQ:RGLD traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.14. 214,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,914. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.24. Royal Gold has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $129.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 5.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.10%.

In other Royal Gold news, CEO Tony A. Jensen sold 38,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.42, for a total value of $3,587,836.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce Christopher Kirchhoff sold 9,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total value of $882,507.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,691,426.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,423 shares of company stock worth $8,138,746 in the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 375.0% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 762.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

