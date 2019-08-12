Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $28.74 Million Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Biogen worth $28,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 152.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 500.0% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Biogen in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Biogen from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.74.

BIIB stock traded down $4.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $230.86. The stock had a trading volume of 553,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,765. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. Biogen Inc has a 52 week low of $216.12 and a 52 week high of $358.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 44.89% and a net margin of 37.62%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 32.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

