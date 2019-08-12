Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $36.94 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $36,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $355.52. 7,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,897. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $245.59 and a 12 month high of $385.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $369.03. The company has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.16.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In other news, insider Laurence Neil Hunn sold 47,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.76, for a total transaction of $16,673,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,644,902.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.76, for a total value of $258,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,750 shares of company stock valued at $17,659,170 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $393.00 price target on Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.10.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

