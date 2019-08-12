Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $56.38 Million Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 191,338 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $56,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Adobe by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $4.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $290.28. The company had a trading volume of 769,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,631. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.74. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $204.95 and a one year high of $313.11. The firm has a market cap of $144.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.30, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The software company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. BidaskClub downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Adobe from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Adobe from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Adobe from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.69.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total value of $859,115.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total value of $861,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,777,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,627 shares of company stock worth $8,638,724 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

