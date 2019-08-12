Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 514,371 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for 0.8% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $86,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,036,317,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 29.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,222,588 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,712,416,000 after buying an additional 3,653,756 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 16,626.5% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,689,126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 2,673,049 shares in the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 15,456.0% in the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 1,298,301 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 1,289,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 17,755.2% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 798,662 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $79,866,000 after buying an additional 794,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $1,551,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,093,537.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $174.06 per share, with a total value of $870,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $197.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.62.

UNP traded down $1.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $166.48. 114,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,556,671. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $128.08 and a 1 year high of $180.54.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 26.95%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

