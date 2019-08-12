Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Honeywell International worth $74,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HON. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 8,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.8% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 664,246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $115,971,000 after buying an additional 36,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at about $316,000. 76.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Vimal Kapur sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total transaction of $847,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $165.96. 59,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,538,790. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.48 and a 1-year high of $178.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $119.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.22.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.95%.

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $177.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup set a $197.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.08.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

