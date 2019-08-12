Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 17,590 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 17,590 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $31,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $1.95 on Monday, hitting $96.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,614,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,596,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.36. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.75 and a 1 year high of $118.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.65 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 91.85% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (down previously from $126.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, May 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.88.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, insider Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.05 per share, with a total value of $950,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,612,554.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Frieson purchased 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.69 per share, with a total value of $200,340.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,616.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 12,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,566 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

