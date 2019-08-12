Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 20,914 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 663,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,914 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Gilead Sciences worth $44,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 21.2% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,074,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $849,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,767 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,526,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $842,146,000 after purchasing an additional 234,100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,213,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,947,000 after purchasing an additional 167,292 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,129,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,822,000 after purchasing an additional 51,905 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,686,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,669,000 after purchasing an additional 37,464 shares during the period. 78.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $1.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.09. 200,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,285,737. The firm has a market cap of $82.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.79. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.32 and a 52-week high of $79.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 26.64%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $399,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,862.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $468,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,277.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $82.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Maxim Group set a $84.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.29.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.