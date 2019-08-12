Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Russel Metals Inc (TSE:RUS) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$27.00 to C$24.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Russel Metals traded as low as C$18.72 and last traded at C$18.74, with a volume of 317565 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.78.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Russel Metals from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Raymond James set a C$27.00 price objective on Russel Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Russel Metals from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.81.

Russel Metals Company Profile (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc distributes steel and metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Center segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon and general line steel products, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

