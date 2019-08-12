Sage Capital Advisors llc Cuts Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Sage Capital Advisors llc lessened its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 2.0% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,012,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,561,000 after buying an additional 35,653 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 14,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 950,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,422,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.34.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.58. 6,563,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,226,683. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.40. The firm has a market cap of $77.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $63.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 47.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.21%.

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 5,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.29 per share, for a total transaction of $236,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,830. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Bertolini purchased 11,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.72 per share, with a total value of $491,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at $509,673.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

