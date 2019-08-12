Sage Capital Advisors llc Purchases 1,276 Shares of Janus Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of Janus Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc owned approximately 0.06% of Janus Short Duration Income ETF worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNLA. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Janus Short Duration Income ETF by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 845,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,033,000 after acquiring an additional 193,041 shares during the period. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Janus Short Duration Income ETF by 103.1% in the first quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 262,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,063,000 after buying an additional 133,420 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Janus Short Duration Income ETF by 110.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Janus Short Duration Income ETF by 252.1% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Janus Short Duration Income ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 71,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 14,448 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNLA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,671. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.89. Janus Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $48.90 and a twelve month high of $50.21.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.