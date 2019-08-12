Sage Capital Advisors llc Takes Position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 54,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc owned approximately 0.25% of Global SuperDividend US ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 146.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,342,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,399,000 after acquiring an additional 796,917 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $11,865,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the first quarter worth about $21,485,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 2,317.1% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 537,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,813,000 after buying an additional 515,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 304,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,824,000 after buying an additional 96,886 shares during the last quarter.

DIV traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.30. 21 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,159. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $25.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.69.

