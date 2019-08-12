SAIPEM S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SAIPEM S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SAPMY opened at $9.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.78. SAIPEM S P A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.81.

SAIPEM S P A/ADR Company Profile

Saipem S.p.A. engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore E&C, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and Floaters segments.

