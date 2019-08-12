salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) is Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s 9th Largest Position

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA lowered its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,745 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up approximately 3.2% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $8,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,665,349 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,498,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395,193 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,247,900 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,009,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,132 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,901,195 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $301,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,713 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,716,274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,208,366,000 after purchasing an additional 698,321 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,711,659 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $259,710,000 after purchasing an additional 495,428 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CRM traded down $2.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $140.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,390,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,384,053. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $111.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.06, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.92. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.60 and a fifty-two week high of $167.56.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, General Counsel Amy E. Weaver sold 6,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.92, for a total value of $986,473.28. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 32,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,025,488. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.55, for a total value of $50,210.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,701,547.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 325,337 shares of company stock valued at $50,142,425. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on salesforce.com to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group set a $190.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.38.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

